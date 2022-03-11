Advertisement

Houston County Career Academy hosts “Taste of Reality” for seniors

By Kinsley Centers
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County high school seniors are getting a “Taste of Reality” today as they are learning about financial literacy, life skills, getting resume and interview assistance all while having a friendly food truck competition formed by their own ideas and creativity.

News 4′s Kinsley Centers was there and spoke with Melanie Hill, the Southeast Alabama Works program director, and Tonya Holland, a career coach, about this event and the importance behind it for these students.

On Friday Houston County High School, Cottonwood and Ashford seniors attended. The event will continue on Tuesday March 15th where Rehoboth, wicks burg and Houston County Virtual Academy will take part.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson is target of online investigation into...
Agents swoop into courthouse seeking romance evidence
Daleville Police Department vehicle
Two Daleville officers gone, one returns after inmate abuse investigation
Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a...
Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law
Michael Stewart fractured the baby’s skull, multiple vertebrae and both of the child’s legs.
Father convicted of throwing 7-week-old across the room, breaking 22 bones
Alec Killingsworth booking photo.
Police: Escaped prisoner killed man in Dothan