Houston County Career Academy hosts “Taste of Reality” for seniors

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County high school seniors are getting a “Taste of Reality” today as they are learning about financial literacy, life skills, getting resume and interview assistance all while having a friendly food truck competition formed by their own ideas and creativity.

News 4′s Kinsley Centers was there and spoke with Melanie Hill, the Southeast Alabama Works program director, and Tonya Holland, a career coach, about this event and the importance behind it for these students.

On Friday Houston County High School, Cottonwood and Ashford seniors attended. The event will continue on Tuesday March 15th where Rehoboth, wicks burg and Houston County Virtual Academy will take part.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.