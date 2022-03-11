How Houston County will spend $15 million in rescue funds

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Houston County Commissioners will approve a $15 million spending package for various projects on Monday. That money will come from federal funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act.

The biggest chunk, $5 million, will finance improved water services in a county industrial park and surrounding area along the Florida State line. Another $1 million will be used for industrial property infrastructure.

“When you build industrial property, when you create jobs, then you’re creating a better life for your citizens,” County Chairman Mark Culver said of those industrial projects that are his personal favorites.

Another project isn’t.

Four million dollars for new windows in the six-story county office tower.

“To me, this is a ridiculous amount of money, but it’s got to be done. We’re getting water in the building,” Culver said, noting that modern windows have been delayed for several years.

Other projects include:

$1 million for renovations needed to move the Houston County Sheriff’s Office into the Five Star Credit Union building.

$1 million for a downtown green space, in cooperation with the city of Dothan

$1.7 million for sewer upgrades in municipalities of Rehobeth, Taylor, Kinsey, and Cowarts.

$500,000 for HVAC upgrades.

Houston County will retain about $5 million in ARP funds for future use on projects that qualify for that federal funding.

