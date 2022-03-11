Advertisement

Gas prices hit over $7 per gallon in Beverly Hills

Gas prices in Beverly Hills are skyrocketing.(KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - With gas prices hitting new records, one area of California is seeing some eye-bugging numbers.

Gas prices in Beverly Hills are above $7 per gallon. One Mobil gas station showed prices of $7.35 for regular unleaded, $7.65 for special, and $7.95 for super.

The national average for a gallon of gas set a record for a third straight day Thursday, hitting $4.32 a gallon.

A survey by AAA revealed that with the cost of gas at least $4 a gallon nationwide, 60% of people say they will change their driving and lifestyle habits.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

