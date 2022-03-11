Fort Rucker’s New Parent Support Program expands into their own facility

FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WTVY) - Becoming a new parent is a stressful time for any family, and military life only add to the challenge. That’s why Fort Rucker’s new parent support program is stepping in to help.

The New Parent Support Program was originally created during the Gulf War. Giving support to military families were separated during deployments.

“Military life is tough it’s very difficult and so having children in the midst of that and sometime the soldier is away from home a lot because of training or different responsibilities so it’s a lot on the family that’s at home or the caregiver that’s at home,” said Joy McCormick - New Parent Support Program, FAP.

Today, the same mission stands, to help build healthy and strong families through an often-chaotic time.

“We try to cover everything that impacts our military families from pregnancy to the child turning age three.”

Some of the classes offered include baby sign language, baby massage and car seat training. The program even offers weekly play groups.

“It’s about the education but it’s also about the support and the networking and being able to have some socialization for our parents as well as our babies.”

Fort Rucker’s program had been working out of spare classrooms, until now, they’ve recently moved into their own facility. Which is allowing the program to expand and better serve the families.

“So, we can now do feeding your child and have demonstrations with how to make baby food and what kinds of things you can do with your child. We have offices here we can have play group here we will have teaching space here and we have a playground that we hope to have opened by spring.”

The New Parent Support Program is open to any military families on or off post who have a child prenatal to three years old.

You can be self-referred or referred by others and to enroll you must contact Army Community Service office or the New Parent Support Program. The New Parent Support Programs contact is 334-255-9647.

Play groups are on Mondays and Wednesday mornings from 9:30am until 11am. Mondays are for infants birth to 16 months and Wednesdays are for 17 months to 36 month.

