Five-hour standoff ends with arrest

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL. (WJHG) - After a Fort Walton Beach shooting led to a five-hour standoff, the suspect is now in custody.

Police say early Friday morning they received a call about shots fired at a home on Elm Street. The victims say Aaron Nano, 56, pulled out a gun and shot at the two victims during an argument. The victims were not hurt.

Officers say they tried to get Nano to surrender, but he instead hid in a boat on the property and refused to give up.

The Okaloosa County Multi-Jurisdictional Special Response Team, a combined partnership between the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Northwest Florida State College Police Department, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiations Unit all responded to the standoff to try to resolve it peacefully.

Officers say for more than five hours, Nano refused to surrender, told negotiators he was armed, and actively tried to avoid being arrested. They say members of the Special Response Team found him hiding in a workshop on the property wearing a gas mask. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Nano is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, two counts of possession or use of a weapon during a crime, and one count of resisting an officer without violence.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

