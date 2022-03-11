Advertisement

On the dotted line: Ryan Bright signs with Berry College

The Early County Bobcat is staying in the Peach State next fall.
On the dotted line: Ryan Bright signs with Berry College
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - It was an exciting day in Early County as Bobcat football standout Ryan Bright put pen to paper.

Bright will be staying close to home next fall as he signed to suit up with the Berry College Vikings.

The senior center has been an anchor on the Bobcats offensive line as a starter the past two years, and helped lead Early County to playoff appearances both seasons.

Now, Bright is ready to take his talents up the road to Rome, Ga.

“They’re a winning program,” said Bright. “They have a winning history, and the coaches seemed nice and welcoming, They seem like they’re going to be a very challenging group of people to play with.”

