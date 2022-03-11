On the dotted line: Ryan Bright signs with Berry College

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - It was an exciting day in Early County as Bobcat football standout Ryan Bright put pen to paper.

Bright will be staying close to home next fall as he signed to suit up with the Berry College Vikings.

The senior center has been an anchor on the Bobcats offensive line as a starter the past two years, and helped lead Early County to playoff appearances both seasons.

Now, Bright is ready to take his talents up the road to Rome, Ga.

“They’re a winning program,” said Bright. “They have a winning history, and the coaches seemed nice and welcoming, They seem like they’re going to be a very challenging group of people to play with.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.