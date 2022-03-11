On the dotted line: Choquette inks with Montevallo

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - A big day in Henry County as Headland Rams angler Hudson Choquette signed to take his fishing talents to the Montevallo Falcons.

He will be joining his former angling partner Aaron Cherry on a top tier team, as the Falcons were recently named the Mossy Oak Bass Fishing Team of the Year.

Choquette brings a lot of angler experience to the Falcons, as he has been part of the Rams bass team for the past six years.

”It allowed me to see different situations and get me ready for that collegiate level being on the boat without a boat captain,” said Choquette. “It’s something that I’m going to take all my skills that I’ve learned, techniques over the past six years and apply that to the Montevallo Bass team.”

