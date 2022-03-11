Advertisement

On the dotted line: Choquette inks with Montevallo

The Headland angler has been a part of the Rams bass team for six years.
On the dotted line: Choquette inks with Montevallo
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - A big day in Henry County as Headland Rams angler Hudson Choquette signed to take his fishing talents to the Montevallo Falcons.

He will be joining his former angling partner Aaron Cherry on a top tier team, as the Falcons were recently named the Mossy Oak Bass Fishing Team of the Year.

Choquette brings a lot of angler experience to the Falcons, as he has been part of the Rams bass team for the past six years.

”It allowed me to see different situations and get me ready for that collegiate level being on the boat without a boat captain,” said Choquette. “It’s something that I’m going to take all my skills that I’ve learned, techniques over the past six years and apply that to the Montevallo Bass team.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Alec Killingsworth booking photo.
Police: Escaped prisoner killed man in Dothan
Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say around 7 p.m. Tuesday, a single-engine Cessna airplane was...
Two dead in plane crash near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson is target of online investigation into...
Agents swoop into courthouse seeking romance evidence
Residents in Barbour County are cleaning up after severe storms moved through the area Wednesday.
NWS confirms tornado caused Wednesday morning south Alabama damage
WTVY 4WARN Weather
LIVE: Severe weather possible Wednesday morning

Latest News

On the dotted line: Choquette inks with Montevallo
On the dotted line: Choquette inks with Montevallo
On the dotted line: Ryan Bright signs with Berry College
On the dotted line: Ryan Bright signs with Berry College
On the dotted line: Ryan Bright signs with Berry College
On the dotted line: Ryan Bright signs with Berry College
Teams prepare for the 2022 SEC men’s basketball tournament at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
Alabama, Auburn prepare for SEC men’s basketball tournament