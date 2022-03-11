AL House passes bill that makes it illegal to move police jurisdiction signs

Advertisement

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama House passed a bill that would make it illegal to move police jurisdiction signs. It comes in the wake of the policing controversy in Brookside.

If the bill passes, someone could end up in jail or pay thousands in fines for moving a jurisdiction sign. State Representative Juandalynn Givan feels this will keep cities and towns in check.

In recent Brookside town halls, a number of people said they believe Brookside police were pulling people over outside of their jurisdiction. The sheriff’s office says the signs outside of Brookside town limits have been taken down.

Givan’s bill would make “intentional misrepresentation of jurisdictional boundaries” a misdemeanor and could land people in jail for up to a year and fined up to $6,000.

Givan says she’s heard of other cities and towns moving signs. She tells us it’s time to put a stop to it.

“We’re not looking for municipalities to become superior so superior that they decide to take the law into their own hands,” Rep. Givan, D-Jefferson County said.

The bill now moves on to the Senate.

