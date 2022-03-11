Advertisement

1 killed in Bay Minette plane crash

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Bay Minette Police and fire are on scene of a small, single-engine plane crash at the Bay Minette Airport that claimed the life of the pilot.

Authorities confirmed the death of the single occupant of the plane and said crash site is not accessible by public right-of-way.

The FAA is en route to the site to investigate the crash, authorities said.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the NTSB is investigating the crash of the plane, which it identified as a Grumman American AA-1 aircraft.

No further information is available.

This is a developing story and FOX10 will have more details as they become available.

