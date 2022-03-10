Two Daleville officers gone, one returns after inmate abuse investigation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Two Daleville police officers are without a job following an investigation into an alleged excessive force used on an inmate.

Chief Allen Medley says a third officer has returned to full duty after the internal investigation.

“The incident that occurred on March 1 is still being reviewed by the State Bureau of Investigation,” Medley said in a statement.

He neither provided additional information nor the officers name in his statement issued Thursday.



