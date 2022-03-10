Advertisement

Two Daleville officers gone, one returns after inmate abuse investigation

Case remains under review by the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation.
Daleville Police Department vehicle
Daleville Police Department vehicle(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Two Daleville police officers are without a job following an investigation into an alleged excessive force used on an inmate.

Chief Allen Medley says a third officer has returned to full duty after the internal investigation.

“The incident that occurred on March 1 is still being reviewed by the State Bureau of Investigation,” Medley said in a statement.

He neither provided additional information nor the officers name in his statement issued Thursday.

