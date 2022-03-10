Showers this morning

SYNOPSIS – Temperatures are starting off in the 50s this morning around the area, this afternoon we will see the showers move out for the day and some sunshine to finish out Thursday. Tomorrow more rain during the day and then overnight we will be watching our next cold front and chance of strong to severe storms we will keep an eye on this. After the front moves through much cooler air for the weekend with overnight lows Saturday in the upper 20s. Warming back up for next week.

TODAY – AM showers, PM sun. High near 68°. Winds N 5 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 58°. Winds: NE 5 mph 20%

TOMORROW– Showers during the day, storms late. High near 70°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 40%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain early. Low: 43° High: 54° 20%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 28° High: 60° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 70° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, showers. Low: 51° High: 72° 30%

WED: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 74° 10%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 77° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 79° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 15 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

