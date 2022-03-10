More Rain, Then Colder

SYNOPSIS – Showers and thunderstorms return to the Wiregrass Friday, with more activity Friday night as a powerful cold front passes. Sun returns Saturday with gusty NW winds as temps struggle to reach 50°. The core of the chill arrives Sunday morning with lows in the middle to upper 20s.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, showers late. Low near 60°. Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Cloudy, scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms. High near 71°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 39°. Winds S/NW at 15-25 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 39° High: 52° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 27° High: 60° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 70° 5%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 51° High: 70° 40%

WED: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 53° High: 72° 20%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 51° High: 76° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

