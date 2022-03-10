Man who murdered amputee in prison for life

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Houston County man facing death will, instead, serve the remainder of his life in prison.

William Darrell Monk pleaded guilty Wednesday to Capital Murder.

He confessed to fatally shooting his neighbor, quadruple amputee Steve Dozier, in April 2019.

That shooting occurred as Monk burglarized Dozier’s home on Houston County Highway 81, near Gordon.

Dozier was shot several times.

Had Monk, 62, gone to trial, he would have faced the death penalty.

Houston County District Attorney Pat Jones believes justice is best served by keeping him behind bars with no chance for parole, saving his survivors from agonizing appeals.

“We spoke with (Dozier’s) family about it and had they not agreed, we would not have gone forward,” Jones told News 4.

Dozier’s attorney did not comment for this report.

