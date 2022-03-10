Advertisement

Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a concealed handgun.

She signed House Bill 272 Thursday shortly after its final passage in the Statehouse.

“Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it harder for law abiding citizens, Alabama is reaffirming our commitment to defending our Second Amendment rights,” Ivey said in a statement. “I have always stood up for the rights of law abiding gunowners, and I am proud to do that again today

The permitless carry proposal was championed by gun rights advocates who argue people should not have to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun.

Opponents, including state sheriffs and others in law enforcement, said the permits help combat crime and enhance public safety.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Shane Stringer, says permits will still be needed in certain instances.

Stringer released his own statement after the bill’s passage, saying in part, “I am deeply thankful to my colleagues in the Legislature for passing this constitutional carry measure, which allows Alabamians to exercise their fundamental rights without first having to pay a gun tax in the form of permit fees. Those who still wish to purchase a permit for reciprocity with other states or other reasons continue to retain that option under this law.”

