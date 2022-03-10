Dothan Police Department trains cadets

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Police Department is in the second phase of training individuals in hopes of filling many of the openings they have.

You may recall in January, several police candidates worked to pass the physical agility test.

Those who succeeded can now call themselves cadets, as they go through a pre-academy for the next 10 weeks.

This is when they’ll learn things like legal training, how to write reports and respond to calls.

The point of the pre-academy is to ensure they’re ready and successful at the 14-week academy in Selma.

For now, 16 cadets are learning and being tested regularly on all things officers need to know.

“This is the biggest hire group we’ve had in a long time,” expresses Corporal Clayton Reynolds, Assistant Training Coordinator with the Dothan Police Department. “My hire group eight years ago was only six people. A lot of groups we get are only still in the single digits, so especially in this day and to have a class this size, shows that people still care and wanna do something for the community.”

Even if these cadets make it through and become certified officers, DPD will still have 13 openings.

That’s why they’re looking for another group to start the process at the end of this month.

If you’re interested, apply sooner than later, and make sure you’re in good shape to pass the physical agility test.

You can apply online at dothanpd.org.

