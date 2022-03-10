Advertisement

Dothan Police Department trains cadets

DPD cadets
DPD cadets(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Police Department is in the second phase of training individuals in hopes of filling many of the openings they have.

You may recall in January, several police candidates worked to pass the physical agility test.

Those who succeeded can now call themselves cadets, as they go through a pre-academy for the next 10 weeks.

This is when they’ll learn things like legal training, how to write reports and respond to calls.

The point of the pre-academy is to ensure they’re ready and successful at the 14-week academy in Selma.

For now, 16 cadets are learning and being tested regularly on all things officers need to know.

“This is the biggest hire group we’ve had in a long time,” expresses Corporal Clayton Reynolds, Assistant Training Coordinator with the Dothan Police Department. “My hire group eight years ago was only six people. A lot of groups we get are only still in the single digits, so especially in this day and to have a class this size, shows that people still care and wanna do something for the community.”

Even if these cadets make it through and become certified officers, DPD will still have 13 openings.

That’s why they’re looking for another group to start the process at the end of this month.

If you’re interested, apply sooner than later, and make sure you’re in good shape to pass the physical agility test.

You can apply online at dothanpd.org.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Gov. Kay Ivey delivered the State of the State address on Jan. 11, 2022.
Governor Ivey Signs Six Bills, Solidifies Alabama as Most Pro-Military State
Alec Killingsworth booking photo.
Police: Escaped prisoner killed man in Dothan
The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
Pike Electric cited following deadly electrocutions of two 19-year-old apprentices in Adger
WTVY 4WARN Weather
LIVE: Severe weather possible Wednesday morning
Homicide
Woman found shot dead in car identified

Latest News

Man who murdered amputee in prison for life
Man who murdered amputee in prison for life
William Darrell Monk booking photo.
Man who murdered amputee in prison for life
VIDEO: Blakely Police call on community for help after shooting
VIDEO: Investigators collect evidence in prosecutor misconduct probe
VIDEO: Investigators collect evidence in prosecutor misconduct probe