Donations wanted for “Henry’s Closet”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Helping clients with therapy and court services are not the only ways the Child Advocacy Center is supporting the families they serve.

Their recent initiative “Henrys Closet” is truly making a difference for those in need.

The service provides clothing, hygiene items, a gift section and more.

Clients can shop for free in a judgement-free, safe space.

The center says this is the most impactful outreach project they’ve ever done for their families.

“We knew there were needs that needed to be met and challenges that they face that Henry’s Closet would certainly provide for them, but this has just opened up that conversation even more for them to share things with us that we can help them with, and we’re certainly happy to do that for them,” expresses Laurabeth Thomas, Community Advocate for the Child Advocacy Center.

The CAC is always accepting donations for the closet.

Items like shampoo, conditioner, and deodorant are the most sought-after items.

Henry’s Closet is filled with new items only.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.