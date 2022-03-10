Advertisement

Carver MST looks to expand research garden

Research garden
Research garden(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One step at time, a research garden is “growing” at the Carver School for Math, Science and Technology.

In January, students planted over 20 strawberries, now they’re starting to see progress with their crop!

Soon, a hydroponic garden will be started to grow vegetables on campus.

Also, a chicken coop will be on school campus to house the 12 chicks that recently hatched in science class.

Southeast Gas recently awarded Dothan City Schools around $15,000, and a chunk of that is helping funds these educational opportunities.

“We’re gonna be using it to plant different types of flower beds, to purchase different types of plants that we can grow,” explains Chris Payne, Principal. “We’re also wanting to expand and create an orchard down along the side where we have citrus plants that they would be able to harvest at the beginning at the school year, and in the springtime, they’ll get to see the beginning process, when they bud, when they bloom, and then as they slowly grow.”

The Alabama Extension service has helped make this garden come alive.

The school tells News 4 that donations from the community are greatly appreciated, whether it’s plants or tools, they’re happy to accept!

