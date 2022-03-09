Advertisement

Will rainfall help stop current wildfires?

By Emily Acton
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to the Dothan Regional Airport, 0.31″ of rain has fallen this week. The good news is there is more on the way.

The rainfall will help our current drought, but the impact will be minimal. Experts agree that it likely won’t help the raging wildfires in the Florida Panhandle.

“While the weather forecast in the coming days calls for a possibility for rain, it will not be enough to decrease the wildfire threat any time soon, especially in the Hurricane Michael-impact area., says the Florida Forestry Commission.”

