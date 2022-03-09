Will rainfall help stop current wildfires?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to the Dothan Regional Airport, 0.31″ of rain has fallen this week. The good news is there is more on the way.

The rainfall will help our current drought, but the impact will be minimal. Experts agree that it likely won’t help the raging wildfires in the Florida Panhandle.

“While the weather forecast in the coming days calls for a possibility for rain, it will not be enough to decrease the wildfire threat any time soon, especially in the Hurricane Michael-impact area., says the Florida Forestry Commission.”

To get updates on current weather conditions download our 4Warn weather app available on apple and android devices.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.