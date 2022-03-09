Advertisement

Unsettled Pattern Continues

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Scattered showers will continue through the overnight, before ending Thursday morning. We’ll track another disturbance into the Wiregrass for Friday and Friday night, followed by much colder air for the weekend. A freeze is still on track for Sunday morning.

TONIGHT – Scattered showers. Low near 53°.  Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Early showers, then cloudy skies turning partly sunny. High near 68°. Winds light N.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low near 55°.  Winds E 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Cloudy, scattered showers developing.  Low: 55° High: 70° 40%

SAT: Early clouds, then sunny, breezy and cool. Low: 43° High: 54° 20%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 28° High: 60° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 70° 5%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers. Low: 51° High: 72° 30%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 74° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW/SE at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

