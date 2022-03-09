Advertisement

Two others arrested in Dothan murder investigation

That brings to five the number charged in the case, two of them facing capital murder.
Alec Killingsworth booking photo.
Alec Killingsworth booking photo.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Two others have been arrested in connection with the death of a man killed in Dothan last week, bringing the number of suspects to five.

Besides 20-year-old Alec Killingsworth, a juvenile has been charged with capital murder in the shooting of Kevin Montrea Jones.

Though charged as an adult, the juvenile from Dothan cannot be publicly identified because of a law the Alabama Legislature passed in 2021.

Three others are charged with hindering prosecution of Jones, a prison escapee.

Police identify them as Kelly Victoria Arnold, 22, and David Sanford, 21, both of Henry County, and Nikesha Baldwin, 43, of Dothan.

Jones, 36, who resided in Albany, Georgia, was parked along Judson Street Friday night when the shooting occurred, police said.

Drugs is the suspected motive.

Jones had been sought since his escape from Houston County Community Corrections, a work release program, in November.

He had served only a week of a 10-year-sentence for theft and robbery convictions.

