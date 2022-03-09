Advertisement

State Representative David Wheeler of Vestavia Hills, dies at 72

State Rep. David Wheeler
State Rep. David Wheeler(Alabama House of Representatives)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Representative David Wheeler, R-Vestavia Hills, died this morning at the age of 72.

“The people of District 47 and all of Alabama have lost a devoted servant and I’ve lost a good friend,” said Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon. “It was rare that David came to the microphone to speak on legislation, but when he did his words carried weight. I’ll miss him and so will the members of the House.”

Wheeler was a retired employee of Alabama Power and was elected to serve his first term as a state representative for District 47 in Jefferson County in 2018.

He had qualified to run for reelection and had no opposition in the party primary election set for May.

Funeral arrangements have not been made at this time.

Governor Kay Ivey issued the following statement:

“Rep. Wheeler was a good man, devoted to his values, his community and our entire state. He was taken from us too soon, and I know he will be missed by all, especially by the people he served in Jefferson County. His wife Diane and all of his loved ones are in my prayers.”

Governor Ivey has also directed flags to be flown at half-staff immediately and through sunset tomorrow, March 10, 2022.

In response to the sudden passing of State Rep. David Wheeler (R - Vestavia Hills), House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R - Rainsville) released the following statement on behalf of the Alabama House Republican Caucus:

”Every member of the House Republican Caucus is shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of our colleague, Rep. David Wheeler, and his loss is deeply felt by all who knew him. A kind and jovial man with a broad smile and firm handshake for those he encountered, Rep. Wheeler was dedicated to his district and worked hard to represent the constituents who elected him. He stood firm in his conservative beliefs and understood that the moral character and values unique to Alabamians are what make our state such a special place to live, work, worship, and raise a family. Alabama has lost a statesman, and those of us who were fortunate to work alongside him have lost a good and trusted friend. The members of the Alabama House Republican Caucus join me in lifting up the Wheeler family in this time of need and asking God to give them strength and consolation in the days ahead.

Godspeed, good friend. You will be missed.”

The Alabama House Democratic Caucus released this statement:

“The Alabama House Democratic Caucus wishes to express their sorrow and sincere sympathy to the friends and family of Representative David Wheeler of Vestavia, Alabama who passed away today. Representative Wheeler was admired, respected, and loved by his colleagues in the Alabama Legislature.

Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels expressed his condolences saying, “Our hearts go out to all who knew Representative Wheeler. He was a strong advocate for his district and the community will mourn his loss. We will always be grateful for his service to others and his hard work to improve the lives of his constituents.”

“We will continue to keep the memory of Representative Wheeler in our hearts and his family will remain in our thoughts and prayers.”

