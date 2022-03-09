Severe weather possible Wednesday morning

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Wiregrass under a marginal and slight risk for Wednesday morning.

Severe weather threat (NOAA)

The first part of the day will feature some thunderstorm activity, some of which may be strong to severe. Just enough ingredients may come together to produce isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts, mainly from 4-9 am.

Another round of showers arrives later Wednesday into Wednesday night.

TIPS

Have a weather radio.

Have a plan and know your safe place.

Do not stay in a mobile home during a tornado warning.

WATCH VS. WARNING

A tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for a tornado.

A tornado warning means there is immediate danger of a tornado.

