Severe weather possible Wednesday morning

Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Wiregrass under a marginal and slight risk for Wednesday morning.

The first part of the day will feature some thunderstorm activity, some of which may be strong to severe. Just enough ingredients may come together to produce isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts, mainly from 4-9 am.

Another round of showers arrives later Wednesday into Wednesday night.

  • Have multiple ways to get weather information. We recommend the 4Warn Weather App.
  • Have a weather radio.
  • Have a plan and know your safe place.
  • Do not stay in a mobile home during a tornado warning.

A tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for a tornado.

A tornado warning means there is immediate danger of a tornado.

