The severe threat is coming to an end

SYNOPSIS – After an active morning in some of the view area things are starting to quiet down just a little, temperatures are also starting to fall. Showers will be possible the rest of the day into the evening hours. Things will stay quiet through Friday then we will watch for our next chance at strong to severe weather ahead of a cold front that will bring in some much cooler air for the weekend. Sunday morning most of us will be waking up the upper 20s. Warming right back up by next week.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy, chance of a few showers for the rest of the day. High near 70°. Winds NW 5-15 mph 90%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, showers. Low near 55°. Winds: N 5 mph 20%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, showers in the morning. High near 73°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 40%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain late. Low: 55° High: 74° 70%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain early. Low: 39° High: 52° 20%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 28° High: 58° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 70° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 74° 20%

WED: Sunny. Low: 42° High: 70° 0%

THUR: Sunny. Low: 44° High: 79° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

