Advertisement

The severe threat is coming to an end

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – After an active morning in some of the view area things are starting to quiet down just a little, temperatures are also starting to fall. Showers will be possible the rest of the day into the evening hours. Things will stay quiet through Friday then we will watch for our next chance at strong to severe weather ahead of a cold front that will bring in some much cooler air for the weekend. Sunday morning most of us will be waking up the upper 20s. Warming right back up by next week.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy, chance of a few showers for the rest of the day. High near 70°. Winds NW 5-15 mph 90%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, showers. Low near 55°. Winds: N 5 mph 20%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, showers in the morning. High near 73°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 40%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain late. Low: 55° High: 74° 70%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain early. Low: 39° High: 52° 20%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 28° High: 58° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 70° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 74° 20%

WED: Sunny. Low: 42° High: 70° 0%

THUR: Sunny. Low: 44° High: 79° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Gov. Kay Ivey delivered the State of the State address on Jan. 11, 2022.
Governor Ivey Signs Six Bills, Solidifies Alabama as Most Pro-Military State
The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
Pike Electric cited following deadly electrocutions of two 19-year-old apprentices in Adger
WTVY 4WARN Weather
LIVE: Severe weather possible Wednesday morning
Homicide
Woman found shot dead in car identified
Joe Nathan Duncan, charged with capital murder, is taken to a Houston County courtroom on March...
Trial delays in 91-year-old woman’s brutal death irk judge

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-09-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-09-22
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast March 8, 2022
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast March 8, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
LIVE: Severe weather possible Wednesday morning
WTVY Wx Logo
Rain On The Way