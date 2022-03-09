No obstacles between Dothan Tech student and dream career

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One Dothan Tech senior is setting himself up for success after graduation.

Austin Hughes is a dual enrollment automotive student by day, and a Jim Whaley Tire employee by afternoon.

“He’s really came in and just done a fantastic job, picked up well, got a great attitude, and he’s just a hard worker,” says Brandon Outlaw with Jim Whaley Tires.

The lube and tire technician is doing what he loves, working with cars.

Hughes expresses, “This job is going to help me learn the experience of changing tires and oil changes.”

Hughes is a part of the deaf community, an initial learning curve for both he and his co-workers, but he’s not letting anything get in the way of his future.

“Truthfully, it doesn’t affect what we do,” explains Outlaw. “It’s not any different than the average guy that walks in the door. I mean, he’s no different, so he shouldn’t be looked at differently.”

He already knows what his next steps will be once he graduates.

“I’m going to attend Wallace Community College for an automotive degree,” says Hughes.

It’s a field workers are greatly needed in, and Hughes enjoys every aspect.

Outlaw continues, “To see young people to be involved in that, to want that, and to start at an early age and work their way up in it, it’s impressive.”

Austin isn’t the only high schooler currently employed by the company.

They tell News 4 a few Houston County students are working there as well.

