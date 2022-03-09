Jon Sumrall previews first season leading Trojans

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - It was an exciting night for Trojan fans in the Wiregrass as they were treated to an evening with Troy football head coach Jon Sumrall.

Sumrall was in Headland to talk with the Henry County Troy Alumni Chapter.

The members were able to hear all about the future of Troy football from the man himself, as Sumrall gets ready for his first season leading the Trojans.

Sumrall is no stranger to Troy though, as he used to be on staff under former head coach Neal Brown from 2015-2017.

Now, Sumrall is getting ready to hit the practice field with his team for the first time and expectations are high.

Troy begins the first of 15 spring practices on March 22.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.