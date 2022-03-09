Advertisement

Jon Sumrall previews first season leading Trojans

Troy opens the 2022 season on September 3rd.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - It was an exciting night for Trojan fans in the Wiregrass as they were treated to an evening with Troy football head coach Jon Sumrall.

Sumrall was in Headland to talk with the Henry County Troy Alumni Chapter.

The members were able to hear all about the future of Troy football from the man himself, as Sumrall gets ready for his first season leading the Trojans.

Sumrall is no stranger to Troy though, as he used to be on staff under former head coach Neal Brown from 2015-2017.

Now, Sumrall is getting ready to hit the practice field with his team for the first time and expectations are high.

Troy begins the first of 15 spring practices on March 22.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

The photo is an illustration of a 9-year-old molested child we refer to as "Jenny."
When “Jenny” got molested Dothan couldn’t help her
Gov. Kay Ivey delivered the State of the State address on Jan. 11, 2022.
Governor Ivey Signs Six Bills, Solidifies Alabama as Most Pro-Military State
Homicide
Woman found shot dead in car identified
The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
Pike Electric cited following deadly electrocutions of two 19-year-old apprentices in Adger
City of Dothan wants to purchase Houston County Farm Center
Farm Center sale to be approved next week

Latest News

Gov. Ivey with Oakwood Adventist Academy basketball team
Gov. Ivey meets with Oakwood Adventist Academy basketball team
Patriots back on the diamond
The Patriots baseball team in season number to bringing smiles to teams around the area
Enterprise championship festivities
Enterprise High School hold pep rally to celebrate boys basketball 7A state champions
Lady Trojans fall in Sun Belt Championship
Lady Trojans fall in Sun Belt Championship