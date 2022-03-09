Police: Escaped prisoner killed man in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An escaped convict faces capital murder charges in last week’s shooting of a man in Dothan.

20-year-old Alec Killingsworth was booked late Tuesday after he had emerged as a prime suspect several hours earlier, Dothan Police Sergeant Ronald Hall told News 4.

He is charged in last Friday’s death of Kevin Montrea Jones, 36, of Albany, Georgia, who was killed during a suspected drug transaction.

Killingworth escaped from Houston County Community Corrections, a work release program, in November, after serving only a week of a ten-year sentence on theft and robbery charges, Director Tony Weber confirmed.

Two others are charged with hindering the prosecution of Killingsworth.

Police identify them as Kelly Victoria Arnold and David Sanford.

