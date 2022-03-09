Advertisement

Police: Escaped prisoner killed man in Dothan

20-year-old Alec Killingsworth was booked late Tuesday after he emerged as a prime suspect several hours earlier.
Alec Killingsworth booking photo.
Alec Killingsworth booking photo.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An escaped convict faces capital murder charges in last week’s shooting of a man in Dothan.

20-year-old Alec Killingsworth was booked late Tuesday after he had emerged as a prime suspect several hours earlier, Dothan Police Sergeant Ronald Hall told News 4.

He is charged in last Friday’s death of Kevin Montrea Jones, 36, of Albany, Georgia, who was killed during a suspected drug transaction.

Killingworth escaped from Houston County Community Corrections, a work release program, in November, after serving only a week of a ten-year sentence on theft and robbery charges, Director Tony Weber confirmed.

Two others are charged with hindering the prosecution of Killingsworth.

Police identify them as Kelly Victoria Arnold and David Sanford.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Gov. Kay Ivey delivered the State of the State address on Jan. 11, 2022.
Governor Ivey Signs Six Bills, Solidifies Alabama as Most Pro-Military State
The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
Pike Electric cited following deadly electrocutions of two 19-year-old apprentices in Adger
WTVY 4WARN Weather
LIVE: Severe weather possible Wednesday morning
Homicide
Woman found shot dead in car identified
Joe Nathan Duncan, charged with capital murder, is taken to a Houston County courtroom on March...
Trial delays in 91-year-old woman’s brutal death irk judge

Latest News

Severe weather rampaging throughout the panhandle is now bringing on tornado watches.
Possible tornado damage to Sheriff’s Office substation in Callaway
An Alabama legislative committee has advanced legislation to ban the teaching of “divisive...
Committee advances ban on teaching of ‘divisive concepts’
Alabama State House
March of Dimes marching for change at Alabama state house
Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say around 7 p.m. Tuesday, a single-engine Cessna airplane was...
Two dead in plane crash near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport