Enterprise man arrested on arson, drug charges

Donald Allums
Donald Allums(Coffee County SO)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise police say they’ve arrested a man on a number of charges including arson.

Police were called to a home on Pinehurst Drive. Whey they arrived they found multiple windows shattered in the residence.

Neighbors told police that several hours earlier they head an explosion in the neighborhood.

EPD Investigators, with the assistance of the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office, determined that arson had been committed at the residence.

37-year-old Donald Brenton Allums has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful posession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass, resisting arrest and arson. Allums is being held in the Coffee County Jail.

