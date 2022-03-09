Advertisement

Committee advances ban on teaching of ‘divisive concepts’

An Alabama legislative committee has advanced legislation to ban the teaching of “divisive...
An Alabama legislative committee has advanced legislation to ban the teaching of “divisive concepts” about race and gender in public schools.(WISTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama legislative committee has advanced legislation to ban the teaching of “divisive concepts” about race and gender in public schools.

The Senate Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday voted to send the bill to the full Alabama Senate.

Republicans in several states are seeking to ban either ban critical race theory or put guidelines on how educators discuss race in the classroom.

The bill would ban a list of “divisive concepts” from being taught in K-12 schools, including the notion that the United States of America is “inherently racist or sexist” and that anyone should feel guilty because of their race.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kay Ivey delivered the State of the State address on Jan. 11, 2022.
Governor Ivey Signs Six Bills, Solidifies Alabama as Most Pro-Military State
Alec Killingsworth booking photo.
Police: Escaped prisoner killed man in Dothan
The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
Pike Electric cited following deadly electrocutions of two 19-year-old apprentices in Adger
WTVY 4WARN Weather
LIVE: Severe weather possible Wednesday morning
Homicide
Woman found shot dead in car identified

Latest News

State Rep. David Wheeler
State Representative David Wheeler of Vestavia Hills, dies at 72
Lt. Gen. Donnie Walker, the deputy commanding general and senior commander of Redstone Arsenal,...
New gambling legislation introduced in legislature
FILE PHOTO: Church steeple generic
Bill blocking church closures goes to DeSantis
On Tuesday, March 1st, the House passed the bill, HB 122, to help alleviate trains in the...
Alabama lawmakers working to stop trains from blocking railroad crossings
State of the Union 3/1/22.
Alabama leaders react to State of the Union speech