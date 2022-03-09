A City of Enterprise staple is soon to be decommissioned and torn down

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Progress is getting ready to say goodbye to a community staple, we’re talking about the Jug Brown Recreation Center in Enterprise.

“It has served its purpose.”

For 61 years the Jug Brown Recreation center has served the youth of Coffee County.

“As far as enterprise is concerned that was it where everybody would go and enjoy themselves,” said Bill Cooper - Mayor, City of Enterprise.

Named after former Enterprise Mayor, M. N. “Jug” Brown, the recreation center was full of activities. From baseball, tennis, volleyball and a community favorite, the swimming pool.

“Many children that now some are in the professional football baseball basketball some are teachers, and some are in the military, you name it those kids have gone through that program,” said Cooper.

But as the City of Progress progresses forward, so must the recreation center.

“With the current recreation center, we were very limited it was great back in the day but through the growth of enterprise the different opportunities we are very limited on what we can offer,” said Billy Powell - Enterprise Recreation Director.

With the plans that the parks and recreation department has proposed expansion on all aspects will soon be possible.

“We’re looking at building additional basketball gyms, programming room, exercise rooms some activity room and better office space,” said Powell.

The city also plans to dive into an opportunity they’ve been missing for several years now.

“We have not had a swimming pool for probably over eight to ten years and in this community of this size we did not have a public pool and we would love to have one,” said Powell.

While the current building may be coming down, the M. N. “Jug” Brown Recreation Center’s memories will not be forgotten.

“The plaques out there we want to make sure those plaques are presented inside or outside the new recreation center so that people can always know that this facility this property was the development of recreation opportunities for the city,” said Powell.

The Enterprise Parks and Recreation is asking the community’s help in digging up old memories. So, if you have any memories from the M. N. “Jug” Brown Recreation Center you can email them to Kay Kirkland at kkeprise@gmail.com through March 31st.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.