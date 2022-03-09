Advertisement

Blakely Police Department returning back to normal

The City of Blakely is starting a new police force. (Source: WALB)
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - After facing some pandemic related challenges, the Blakely Police Department is aiming to return to normal operations. Now the station is working to bring its investigators back to work inside the station.

The department’s two investigators had to switch to daily patrol during the pandemic due to staffing issues. Now, Chief Will Caudill says they’re making the return to normal with one investigator already working from the department.

“It’s a challenge when you have several serious incidents, and really only have one or two personnel dedicated to follow up,” says Chief Will Caudill, Blakely Police Department. “And even then, I might have to pull them in if we’re short handed on a particular shift to work a patrol. It takes away from their other duties so it can be a challenge.”

With more time being committed to the investigative unit, Chief Caudill says he hopes this change will result in the department catching up on cases.

The department asks if the public has any information on recent cases to please contact them.

