Beacon of Hope ABA brings new play area to Downtown Ozark

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - If you happen to be in Downtown Ozark, you may notice a new play area.

The Beacon of Hope ABA worked with Arch Counseling to create a play area for their business. Arch donated the area being used for the playground.

Now Beacon of Hope clients have a place to play and learn.

“A lot of it is teaching our clients how to play with their friends how to be able to stay with caregivers in an outside setting and so this really works on both of those as well as other skills,” said Shelby Dipilla - Owner, Beacon of Hope ABA.

Beacon of Hope has plans to continue to grow the play area through continued fundraising. They are currently running a t-shirt fundraiser to help with these funds. If you would be interested in purchasing a t-shirt you can visit the Bonfire website they have set up, shirts will be mailed directly to your house.

