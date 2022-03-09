Advertisement

Two dead in plane crash near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say around 7 p.m. Tuesday, a single-engine Cessna airplane was...
Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say around 7 p.m. Tuesday, a single-engine Cessna airplane was approaching Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport when it went missing from the radar.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s Officials said the deceased plane occupants have been identified as Donald and Diane Slattery, husband and wife. They say Donald Slattery was the owner of the airplane.

Law enforcement report the plane was originally flying from Michigan and stopped in McMinnville, Tennessee before traveling to Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

A plane that disappeared from radar when it was only one mile from the northbound runway has now been found.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say the plane was found in a densely wooded area near the airport. The two people in the plane are dead.

Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, a single-engine Cessna airplane was approaching Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport when it went missing from the radar, according to BCSO.

Multiple agencies, including the Sheriff’s Office, Airport Police, Panama City Beach Police, Panama City Police, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and drones were looking for the aircraft.

Now that the plane has been found, officials say the investigation will be handed off to the Federal Aviation Administration.

