Woman found shot dead in car that hit a utility pole

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Birmingham Police Department, a homicide investigation is underway after a woman is found shot in a car.

Shortly after 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of 46th Place North on the report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene where they saw that an SUV hit a utility pole. Officers approached the vehicle to find an adult female lying unresponsive in the driver’s seat suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Services arrived on the scene and pronounced the female victim dead.

Officers on the scene received information from the BPD real-time crime center on the whereabouts of a person of interest in this case. BPD said patrol officers went to the suspected apartment and the person of interest walked outside and met with them.

The person of interest was taken into custody for questioning.

BPD said a motive has not been determined at this time and they are asking people to come forward with information.

