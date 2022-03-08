Wildfire smoke leading to health issues for people with allergies, asthma

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Several fires burned tens of thousands of acres over the weekend, but it isn’t just land or structures being affected.

“The closer to the fire the more fumes you have coming from the fire, and more gas coming from the fire, and more hot air coming from the fire to bother you,” Obid Allergy, Respiratory & Internal Medicine Center Doctor Marwan Obid said.

Medical professionals say the smoke can bother you in many ways.

“Scratchy throat, itchiness in the eyes and ears, any kind of respiratory or heart problem that you have could flare up from the inflammation,” Bay County Department Of Health Backup Public Information Officer Chase Barrs said.

These effects can also be worse if you have a chronic condition.

“Such as heart failure, asthma, or severe allergies,” said Barrs.

Obid said they saw more people come in Monday with health issues related to the wildfire smoke.

“The upper airways, that would be here in this area, that will be the nose, the eyes, the throat, and this area. Then later on will go down to the bronchus areas, the lung. That will cause a lot of damage. Usually when you damage a lung that’s when you end up in the hospital,” said Obid.

Another factor to what makes the air quality bad depends on what’s burning.

“What kind of trees or what kind of garbage is around, or like plastic materials from the houses from the mattresses from the areas, if there’s carbon monoxide in it, if there’s cyanide in it,” said Obid.

People are asked to avoid outdoor activity until the fires are more contained.

“Especially children and people who are at higher risk,” said Barrs.

Medical professionals said if you’re at home, use a humidifier to clear congestion, don’t open the windows to let in the contaminated air, and have your inhaler available at all times.

