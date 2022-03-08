OKALOSSA, Fla. - The third and final suspect in a February 2021 shooting death near Fort Walton Beach turned himself in at the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview Monday. 19-year old Jacob Gabany of Crestview was wanted by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office on active warrants for murder while engaged in a felony offense and firing a missile into a dwelling.

Third and Final Suspect in FWB Area Murder Turns Himself In (jail)

The victim, Nancey Schreiner, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest during a spray of bullets from multiple firearms near the intersection of Marler Street and Shirley Drive around 9:40 p.m. February 9th. OCSO investigators recovered 73 shell casings from the scene and say Schreiner was not an intended target. Co-defendant Travon’te McLaughlin was arrested February 15th and codefendant Tyauvion Morris was captured February 24 in Opp, Alabama.

