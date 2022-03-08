Advertisement

Third and Final Suspect in FWB Area Murder Turns Himself In

FWB shooting
FWB shooting(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOSSA, Fla. - The third and final suspect in a February 2021 shooting death near Fort Walton Beach turned himself in at the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview Monday. 19-year old Jacob Gabany of Crestview was wanted by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office on active warrants for murder while engaged in a felony offense and firing a missile into a dwelling.

Third and Final Suspect in FWB Area Murder Turns Himself In
Third and Final Suspect in FWB Area Murder Turns Himself In(jail)

The victim, Nancey Schreiner, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest during a spray of bullets from multiple firearms near the intersection of Marler Street and Shirley Drive around 9:40 p.m. February 9th. OCSO investigators recovered 73 shell casings from the scene and say Schreiner was not an intended target. Co-defendant Travon’te McLaughlin was arrested February 15th and codefendant Tyauvion Morris was captured February 24 in Opp, Alabama.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

The photo is an illustration of a 9-year-old molested child we refer to as "Jenny."
When “Jenny” got molested Dothan couldn’t help her
Homicide
Woman found shot dead in car identified
City of Dothan wants to purchase Houston County Farm Center
Farm Center sale to be approved next week
Daleville Fire
Fire investigation underway in Daleville
Daytona police are investigating a double murder that happened early Sunday morning.
Police: Couple stabbed to death riding bikes home in Fla.

Latest News

Mizell
Wiregrass hospital navigates through COVID pandemic without travel nurses
Joe Nathan Duncan, charged with capital murder, is taken to a Houston County courtroom on March...
Trial delays in 91-year-old woman’s brutal death irk judge
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
WTVY News4 Now
News4 Now: What’s Trending?