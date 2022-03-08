Ruling leaves Dothan dump in limbo

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Bobby Lewis, who has fought the city of Dothan for years, claims a court ruling that puts the municipal landfill’s future is doubt is huge.

“(The ruling) is a victory for those who believe the rule of law should apply to all,” Lewis told News 4 on Monday.

The Alabama Supreme Court last week upheld a lower court’s decision that errors were made in the permitting process to expand the dump.

Lewis and his neighbors filed suit after the city bought property adjacent to the original site that had become full.

With the legal battle pending, Dothan began shipping its garbage to Florida, then reopened the landfill in 2020 because it appeared all reasonable legal challenges had been exhausted.

But Lewis and the others refused to quit and appealed to the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals that sided with them, the ruling upheld Friday by the state’s highest court.

The 10-year legal battle has included allegations that landfill dirt is toxic and graves were destroyed to build the dump.

The city has declined to comment on the latest ruling, but the case is almost certainly headed back to court.

