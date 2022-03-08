Rain On The Way

SYNOPSIS – Our highest rain chances of the week are on the way for Wednesday. The first part of the day will feature some thunderstorm activity, some of which may be strong to severe. Just enough ingredients may come together to produce isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts, mainly from 4-9 am. Another round of showers arrives later Wednesday into Wednesday night.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, a few stray showers. Low near 64°. Winds SE/SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Early thunderstorms, then scattered PM showers returning. High near 68° early before falling. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Showers likely. Low near 55°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

THU: Early showers, then cloudy to partly sunny. Low: 55° High: 73° 40%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered PM showers. Low: 55° High: 74° 70%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 39° High: 54° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 28° High: 60° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 36° High: 70° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 47° High: 74° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

