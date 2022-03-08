Press Conference in Panama City on Panhandle Wildfires

TAMPA, Fla. - (TUESDAY MARCH 8th AT 7:45 AM CST) Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and will hold a press conference in Panama City to discuss the Adkins Avenue Fire, Bertha Swamp Road Fire and the Star Ave Fire in the Panhandle. She will be joined by Johnny Sabo, Assistant Director of the Florida Forest Service and Anthony Petellat, Incident Commander at the Florida Forest Service. Florida Forest Service wildland firefighters and resources from numerous fire and emergency service departments are working around the clock to help suppression efforts.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.