Press Conference in Panama City on Panhandle Wildfires

Fire forces evacuation of 600 homes in Florida Panhandle
Fire forces evacuation of 600 homes in Florida Panhandle(MGN/Florida Dept. of Agriculture & Consumer Services)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TAMPA, Fla. - (TUESDAY MARCH 8th AT 7:45 AM CST) Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and will hold a press conference in Panama City to discuss the Adkins Avenue Fire, Bertha Swamp Road Fire and the Star Ave Fire in the Panhandle. She will be joined by Johnny Sabo, Assistant Director of the Florida Forest Service and Anthony Petellat, Incident Commander at the Florida Forest Service. Florida Forest Service wildland firefighters and resources from numerous fire and emergency service departments are working around the clock to help suppression efforts.

