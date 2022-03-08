The Patriots baseball team in season number to bringing smiles to teams around the area

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -- A big night in Headland as the Patriots’ baseball team took on Headland High School’s softball team at Douglas Park. News 4 spoke with coaches and parents about what it means for players to be back on the field after two pandemic years.

Season number two is under way for the baseball team. A team comprised of players with special needs from around the Wiregrass.

“The students just open all of the children with special needs, not just my son, but they open their arms up to him and they just embrace them, and it’s just been great,” said Jason Stout

For Jason, getting his son Jacob back on the diamond post-COVID was vital.

“He had nothing to do he basically stayed inside,” Jason added. “So, this really gets him outside, lets him have some activities with other kids and gets him some exercise.

The games helping regain a sense of normalcy after a tumultuous two years.

“When they’re on one of these fields and they have either a girls’ team or a boys’ team, interact with them and cheer them on you can just see the smile on their faces,” Jason continued. “They’re totally different than the way they act in the classroom. I mean, you can look at every one of our kids face, and the smiles just as priceless.”

Headland high softball coach Anna Himes knows firsthand how a love for sports can be life-changing, helping others find a passion for the game comes naturally.

“I knew how much it meant to me, and I wanted it to mean that much to them so I think you can tell by their reactions tonight that it’s going to mean a lot and I think it’s something that we will continue for years to come.”

She hopes nights like these will inspire her young players.

“Days like this mean a little more, you know, giving back to the community spending time,” Himes finished. “I hope they just continue it as they get older outside of ball and as they grow into adults that they will think about others and do things that serve the community.”

The Patriots travel ball team has more than 20 games remaining this season. Soon they will head over to the City of Progress to take on Enterprise State’s softball team.

