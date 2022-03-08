Advertisement

Dothan church asks for community help collecting donations for Ukrainian refugees

By Abby Nelson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One local church is allowing you to cross things off a “bucket list” while also providing help to Ukrainian refugees.

Westgate Church of Christ has teamed up with a Montgomery church as well as 15 other states and two foreign nations.

The team is creating buckets full of needed supplies, like toiletries, silverware and flashlights.

“Well, it is easy to get self-absorbed to be involved with our own activities things that we do on a daily basis, and we take for granted how great we have it here and there are people throughout the world who don’t know what it even is to get up go play sports go to school and this is just one way to help them,” said Larry Eldridge - Executive Minister, Westgate Church of Christ.

Buckets can be picked up at Westgate Church of Christ and most be returned by Monday, March 14th.

The list of items to fill a bucket is on the Westgate Church of Christ website.

Westgate Church of Christ is located at 617 Westgate Parkway, Dothan and their phone number is (334) 793-2280. Their office hours are Monday-Thursday from 8-5 and Fridays from 8-12.

