Lady Trojans fall in Sun Belt Championship

Troy loses heartbreaker to UTA 76-61.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WTVY) - The Troy women’s basketball team met UT Arlington in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Championship game Monday in Pensacola, Fla.

Early struggles for the Trojans led to a 19 point deficit at the break.

Troy began to chip away at the Mavs lead in the second half, but UTA proved to be too much.

Troy fell to UT Arlington 76-61 in the conference finale.

”We work for this 360 days to get the five days here, that’s what we do,” said Troy head coach Chanda Rigby. “So, what I told them was, nothing can take away the fact that they are champions. They’re regular season champions and nothing can take that away. I said, we got outplayed by this team today, and that’s what happens when you get outplayed. The other team deserves to win a championship on championship day. They might not want to hear it now, but the truth is our season is not over.”

Now, the Lady Trojans will await a potential postseason destination.

