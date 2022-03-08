Trial delays in 91-year-old woman’s brutal death irk judge

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Houston County Circuit Judge Larry Anderson has made it clear that he will preside over one more capital murder trial before concluding his career.

On Tuesday, he scolded prosecutors and defense attorneys because they are not prepared to try Joe Nathan Duncan, despite numerous delays.

“What seems to be the issue?” Anderson asked them, irritated that he must grant yet another postponement.

The most recent issue is Duncan’s mental competency and pending psychiatric examinations sought by both the defense and prosecution.

His attorneys will attempt to convince a jury that Duncan was insane when he beat 91-year-old Mable Fowler to death at her Dothan home in March 2018.

Prosecutors will refute those claims and portray Duncan, who was homeless, as a cold-blooded killer aware of his actions as he bludgeoned Fowler, who had given him odd jobs.

“I want this case tried,” Anderson demanded during Tuesday’s hearing.

Houston County District Attorney Pat Jones and defense attorneys Arthur Medley and Jennifer Wilson promised to be ready by June, confident that all pretrial issues will be resolved by then.

If convicted, Duncan, who is 62, will face the death penalty.

He has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental defect.

Duncan will be the final capital murder trial for Judge Anderson, who will retire early next year after spending more than a quarter of a century on the bench.

His first capital murder trial in 1996 was that of notorious killer Artez Hammonds, who awaits execution for the stabbing of nurse Marylin Mitchell.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

