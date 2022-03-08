Advertisement

Here’s how you can order more free at-home COVID-19 tests

Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. Over 68 million orders have already been placed since the website launched on Dec. 21, 2021.(David Dermer | AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(Gray News) - The Biden administration is offering additional free at-home COVID-19 tests in an effort to increase testing.

Over 68 million orders have already been placed since the website launched on Dec. 21. Households are now eligible for a second order of four tests via covidtests.gov.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, new orders will ship for free as tests are received from manufacturers.

So far, USPS has delivered more than 270 million COVID-19 packaged tests to households across the country.

“There are few assignments the Postal Service has received that better exemplify our public service mission than the request of the Biden Administration to deliver America’s COVID-19 test kits,” said Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy in a press release. “It is a major point of pride throughout our organization to have met our own performance expectations and those of the public.

Test kit orders in the continental U.S. are sent through First Class Package Service, and by Priority Mail to Alaska, Hawaii, the U.S. territories and APO/FPO/DPO addresses.

Once an order is placed, you will get an order confirmation email and status updates as the package is shipped.

