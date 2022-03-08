Advertisement

Farm Center sale to be approved next week

County Chairman Mark Culver told News 4 on Monday that he has received a formal offer from the city of Dothan.
City of Dothan wants to purchase Houston County Farm Center
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Houston County Commissioners will likely vote next week to sell the historic Farm Center property.

He expects the matter to be placed on Thursday’s administrative agenda, with a formal vote coming on Monday.

The county first planned late last year to sell the Farm Center property to a Florida development firm, but then came a discovery that the city owns about 16 percent of that prime land.

Abruptly, Dothan commissioners made a contingent offer of $2.5 million dollars for the approximately 40-acre site, slightly more than the development company had planned to pay.

The final offer to the county is for about $2.2 million because a little less land is involved than first thought, per Culver.

Until the 1970′s, the Farm Center was the area’s largest entertainment and multi-use venue, hosting musical headliners and other entertainment. It was also, for decades, home to the National Peanut Festival.

When the Dothan Civic Center and other nearby arenas popped up, and the Peanut Festival purchased its own property, the Farm Center’s main building became obsolete and is currently used for storage. It will likely be demolished.

Dothan City Commissioner Gantt Pierce told New 4 a few weeks ago that all options are on the table regarding the property.

