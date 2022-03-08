Advertisement

“Family Time Program” benefits children

CCFSC
CCFSC(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Coffee County Family Services believes children are more likely to thrive when they have a relationship with both parents, but they know in many circumstances, there are obstacles.

A new “Family Time Program” is working to bridge the gap between a child and their non-custodial parent.

Here’s how the program works: visitations are supervised, and exchanges are monitored, ensuring everyone is in a safe environment.

The program has been running for about two weeks, and the center is already seeing success.

“No matter what the parents feel or believe about the other, it gives the child the ability to have access to some degree to both parents, and it’s not going to change it into a perfect world, but it will make it to where a child grows up knowing who its mother is, its father is, and they both have some input into helping this child make it into adulthood,” expresses Rick Hollingsworth Jr. with Coffee County Family Services.

The court or parents themselves can request the program.

If your family could benefit from this, the first step is to call the Coffee County Family Services Center at (334) 393-8538.

