Enterprise High School hold pep rally to celebrate boys basketball 7A state champions

By Nick Brooks
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- A celebration in the City of Progress as Enterprise High School held its first indoor pep rally post-COVID for the newly crowned AHSAA class 7A basketball state champions.

The Wildcats defeated James Clemens on Saturday night 66-64 to win the programs first ever state title.

The school gathering the students in the gym to honor the team and their huge accomplishment.

The love from the community has been felt.

“It hadn’t really all the way sunk in it feels like, but I’m just so proud,” Enterprise coach Rhett Harrelson said. “To everyone reaching out and congratulating, thank you so much. If I’ve missed you, it’s not on purpose. Just the buzz around the city. So excited and proud for Enterprise.”

