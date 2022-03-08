Dothan Regional Airport flyer numbers beginning to see an increase

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After a stall in progress during the pandemic, the Dothan Regional Airport has high hopes in achieving some big goals they’ve set.

The airport had to halt plans on possibly bringing in a fifth flight when COVID-19 hit, now, they say things are moving in the right direction as umbers are finally starting to rise again at the Dothan Regional Airport.

“Currently we are at 60 percent of pre-pandemic levels as far as passenger enplanements,” said Adam Hartzog - Airport Director.

Although the airport is facing the slowest time of the season, these numbers are causing them to look ahead.

“The last two months have shown progress indicators that are showing that it’s going to continue to rise into the summer.”

That’s where the positivity is coming into play, the summer travel season.

“Through the summertime we will absolutely exceed all of last years each and every month.”

While they’re still operating on two to three flights per day, compared to four flights pre-pandemic, the airport is slowly but surely bringing the schedule back to normal.

“Our goal now is to get back to pre-pandemic levels with the schedule and get back to four flights per day.”

While it is in the works, Airport Director, Adam Hartzog, did tell US that they may not return to their original schedule until after this calendar year.

He also tells US that the airport has not yet given up on getting that fifth flight, as long as they return to their pre-pandemic flyer numbers it could be brought back into discussion down the road.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.