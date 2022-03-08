Community supports Midland City Elementary after fire

Midland City, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s been over a week since part of Midland City Elementary was heavily damaged by fire. Some teachers lost many classroom materials as a result. Since the event the community support has been uplifting.

Several organizations, churches, and businesses have donated either money or classroom supplies to the school and it’s been a huge help to those teachers impacted.

“That was our little safe place, the room that we lost, that was our home.” Suzie Hogan, pre-k teacher, Midland City Elementary

Pre-k teacher Suzie Hogan is re-building.

Hogan states, “Midland City, the school is their heart and soul, and so they have just been so generous donating all types of things that were on our wish list and our needs list, they’ve gone above and beyond donating monetary donations.”

One organization know for supporting the community in a time of need: Midland City Baptist Church.

“Teachers each year across the nation spend huge amounts of money from their own pockets to purchase supplies for the classroom. So, anything that the community is able to do will help the teachers and ultimately help the students” says, A.P. Hoffman, Midland City Baptist Church

Now back in a classroom furnished by the community, Hogan is thankful.

Hogan states, “Even though I lost some things that were special in the fire, I’m making new special memories with these things, and with the people that are reaching out and helping.”

One item lost in particular – held sentimental value.

Hogan adds, “I had taken my personal rocking chair from my home that I had rocked all my children in, and within two days, they replaced it. That was when my tears started because that was just so special.”

In awe of what can be accomplished in a short amount of time when others care and come together.

Miss Hogan and her class will remain re-located while her classroom undergoes repairs. She says thanks to everyone’s help her students are on track to finish the year strong.

If you want to help monetary donations are highly appreciated at this time.

