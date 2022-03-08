Another chance of showers today

SYNOPSIS – Temperatures to start this morning are in the lower to middle 60s, a few light showers are showing up on radar as well. This afternoon we will see the chance of a few showers but chances are lower than yesterday. Tomorrow morning we will have a line of showers and storms move through some could be strong so we will keep an eye on that. Temperatures for the rest of the week will remain in the 70s for highs, rain chances will remain with us as well. Friday night into Saturday we will see a cold front move through and give us another chance of some showers and storms it will also bring back in winter like temperatures for the weekend.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of a few showers. High near 78°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 64°. Winds: SW 5-10 mph 10%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High near 70°. Winds SW / W 5-10 mph 80%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain early. Low: 57° High: 73° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain late. Low: 58° High: 74° 60%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain early. Low: 39° High: 54° 20%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 29° High: 58° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 70° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 72° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 46° High: 74° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

