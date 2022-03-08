Advertisement

2 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Auburn home

The Auburn Police Department is investigating after a Monday night shooting left two people...
The Auburn Police Department is investigating after a Monday night shooting left two people dead and one injured.(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department is investigating after a Monday night shooting left two people dead and another injured.

Police responded to a residence in the 1300 block of Commerce Drive around 7:45 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, officers say they found a 28-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

First responders arrived and began treating both victims. Authorities say the woman was transported to a trauma center for additional medical treatment. Police did not disclose her condition.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Witnesses described the suspect as a male wearing all dark clothing.

Auburn police say a preliminary investigation shows that the suspect entered the residence wearing all dark clothing and began shooting before fleeing on foot.

While searching the area, police say they found a person wearing all dark clothing suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities say the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Auburn police say these incidents are being investigated as homicides and it is not believed to be a random shooting.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact APD detectives at 334-501-3140 or the agency’s tip line at 334-246-1391.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo is an illustration of a 9-year-old molested child we refer to as "Jenny."
When “Jenny” got molested Dothan couldn’t help her
Homicide
Woman found shot dead in car identified
City of Dothan wants to purchase Houston County Farm Center
Farm Center sale to be approved next week
Daleville Fire
Fire investigation underway in Daleville
Daytona police are investigating a double murder that happened early Sunday morning.
Police: Couple stabbed to death riding bikes home in Fla.

Latest News

WTVY News4 Now
News4 Now: What’s Trending?
Gov. Kay Ivey delivered the State of the State address on Jan. 11, 2022.
Governor Ivey Signs Six Bills, Solidifies Alabama as Most Pro-Military State
Fire forces evacuation of 600 homes in Florida Panhandle
Press Conference in Panama City on Panhandle Wildfires
Homicide
Woman found shot dead in car identified